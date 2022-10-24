Broncos vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 start time, how to watch live from London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home.

London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.

The first two London matchups were played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings fending off the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 and the New York Giants upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Now, the Jaguars and Broncos will take the field at the English capital’s most famous sports venue: Wembley Stadium.

While the two teams can take in the international experience, they have plenty riding on the matchup itself.

Both teams are 2-5, on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture and coming off Week 7 losses. The Jags came within a yard of scoring a potential winning touchdown against the Giants on Sunday, while the Broncos lost to the New York Jets with backup quarterback Brett Rypien under center. Denver may need to ride with Rypien again in London with Russell Wilson’s injury status still up in the air.

Here’s everything to know about the Broncos-Jaguars matchup at Wembley Stadium:

When is the Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London?

The Broncos and Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30.

What time is the Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London?

Football fans will once again be treated to an early-morning NFL game.

Kickoff time for Broncos-Jaguars is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. local time.

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London

Broncos-Jaguars will air on ESPN+, making it the first exclusive NFL game for the streaming service. The game will also be available on broadcast stations in the local markets for both teams.

Are the Broncos or Jaguars the home team in London?

Sunday’s matchup will count as one of the Jaguars’ eight regular-season home games, while it is one of the Broncos’ nine regular-season away games.

Story continues

No NFL team has played in London more than Jacksonville, which went 4-4 in its first eight contests in the city. Seven of those games came at Wembley Stadium, and their most recent one was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

What is the weather forecast for Broncos vs. Jaguars in London?

Forecasts predict a high temperature of 66 degrees in London on Sunday with a 40% chance of precipitation.

What are the odds for Broncos vs. Jaguars in London?

The Jaguars are listed as 3.5-point favorites over the Broncos in London, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Jaguars -3.5

Over/under: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -190, Broncos +160

Are there any more international games in the 2022 NFL season?

Broncos-Jaguars will be the NFL’s last game in London this year, but the league still has two more international showdowns on its schedule.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 10 matchup in Munich, making it the first NFL regular season game to be played in Germany. The following week, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will head to Mexico City for Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.