Broncos vs. Jaguars injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 2
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (illness) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable to play, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Netane Muti will likely start in the place of Glasgow at right guard. If Chubb is not able to play on Sunday, Malik Reed will start in his place at outside linebacker.
Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OL Graham Glasgow (illness)
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
DL Shamar Stephen (back)
DNP
Limited
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Jonas Griffith (back)
Not listed
Limited
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Limited
Limited
TE Noah Fant (knee)
Full
Full
And the Jags’ injury report will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Tre Herndon (knee)
DNP
Limited
CB Tyson Campbell (calf)
Limited
Limited
OLB Lerentee McCray (knee)
Limited
Limited
OLB Jordan Smith (knee)
Limited
Limited
Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.