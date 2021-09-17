Broncos vs. Jaguars injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 2

Jon Heath
·1 min read
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (illness) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable to play, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

Netane Muti will likely start in the place of Glasgow at right guard. If Chubb is not able to play on Sunday, Malik Reed will start in his place at outside linebacker.

Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OL Graham Glasgow (illness)

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

DL Shamar Stephen (back)

DNP

Limited

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Jonas Griffith (back)

Not listed

Limited

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

Limited

TE Noah Fant (knee)

Full

Full

And the Jags’ injury report will be added below when it becomes available.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

CB Tre Herndon (knee)

DNP

Limited

CB Tyson Campbell (calf)

Limited

Limited

OLB Lerentee McCray (knee)

Limited

Limited

OLB Jordan Smith (knee)

Limited

Limited

Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.

