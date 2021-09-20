Broncos vs. Jags Week 2 recap: Everything we know

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 17th straight regular season game Sunday after falling to the Denver Broncos by a score of 23-13. It was a game where the team looked better than they did last week, but there isn’t room to make it a moral victory as the Jags had the lead at one point in the game.

Sunday’s game was another where Jags rookie Trevor Lawrence struggled, though he started the game off hot. The play-calling likely didn’t help either, as it was another game where the offense lacked balance.

As for the defense, they took a step forward when comparing their performance to the first, but they still struggled to be effective in the passing game and allowed another quarterback to pass for over 291 yards against them.

Clearly, there is a lot to clean up heading forward, but before we look ahead to Week 3, here is what we know about Week 2’s loss in the home opener: