Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1

After practicing on Thursday and Friday, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday’s practice that Chubb will be a game-day decision. If Chubb is not able to play, Malik Reed will start in his place and Jonathon Cooper will provide additional depth off the bench.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 1 can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) DNP Limited Questionable TE Noah Fant (knee) Limited Full OLB Von Miller (ankle) Full Full Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Full Full WR Courtland Sutton (knee) Full Full

And the Giants’ final Week 1 injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status TE Evan Engram (calf) DNP DNP DNP Out RB Saquon Barkley (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) Limited Limited LB Justin Hilliard (foot) Limited Limited Limited CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Josh Jackson (calf) Limited Limited Limited TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) Limited Limited Limited DL Danny Shelton (neck) Limited Limited Limited TE Kaden Smith (knee) Limited Limited Limited OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) Limited Limited Limited WR Kararius Toney (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited

The Broncos are considered slight betting favorites despite playing on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox (click here to view the TV broadcast map).

