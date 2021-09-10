Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1

Jon Heath
·1 min read

After practicing on Thursday and Friday, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday’s practice that Chubb will be a game-day decision. If Chubb is not able to play, Malik Reed will start in his place and Jonathon Cooper will provide additional depth off the bench.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 1 can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

DNP

Limited

Questionable

TE Noah Fant (knee)

Limited

Full

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

Full

Full

Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Full

Full

WR Courtland Sutton (knee)

Full

Full

And the Giants’ final Week 1 injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

TE Evan Engram (calf)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Saquon Barkley (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

LB Justin Hilliard (foot)

Limited

Limited

Limited

CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Josh Jackson (calf)

Limited

Limited

Limited

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot)

Limited

Limited

Limited

DL Danny Shelton (neck)

Limited

Limited

Limited

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

OT Andrew Thomas (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

WR Kararius Toney (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Limited

The Broncos are considered slight betting favorites despite playing on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox (click here to view the TV broadcast map).

List

Broncos have five new Week 1 starters for 2021 season

Recommended Stories