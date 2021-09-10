Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1
After practicing on Thursday and Friday, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday’s practice that Chubb will be a game-day decision. If Chubb is not able to play, Malik Reed will start in his place and Jonathon Cooper will provide additional depth off the bench.
Denver’s final injury report for Week 1 can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
DNP
Limited
Questionable
TE Noah Fant (knee)
Limited
Full
OLB Von Miller (ankle)
Full
Full
Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Full
Full
WR Courtland Sutton (knee)
Full
Full
And the Giants’ final Week 1 injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
TE Evan Engram (calf)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Saquon Barkley (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
LB Justin Hilliard (foot)
Limited
Limited
Limited
CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Josh Jackson (calf)
Limited
Limited
Limited
TE Kyle Rudolph (foot)
Limited
Limited
Limited
DL Danny Shelton (neck)
Limited
Limited
Limited
TE Kaden Smith (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
OT Andrew Thomas (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
WR Kararius Toney (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Limited
The Broncos are considered slight betting favorites despite playing on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox (click here to view the TV broadcast map).