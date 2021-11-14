Broncos vs. Eagles: Live game updates from Twitter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:25 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast regionally on select Fox channels and in-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Follow along below to view live updates from Twitter:

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

After facing Philly on Sunday, Denver will have a bye in Week 11.

List

Grading the Broncos' 2021 NFL draft class midway through the season

Recommended Stories