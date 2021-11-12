Broncos vs. Eagles: Final injury reports for both teams
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. If Surtain is unable to play in Week 10, Kyle Fuller will likely start in his place.
On offense, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie have both been ruled out. Calvin Anderson is expected to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely start in the place of Massie this week.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL McTelvin Agim (knee)
DNP
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DL Shelby Harris (illness)
DNP
DNP
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
DNP
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
WR Tim Patrick (knee)
DNP
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
DNP
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
CB Pat Surtain (knee)
DNP
DNP
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
Full
—
RG Dalton Risner (foot)
Limited
DNP
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
Full
Full
—
RB Mike Boone (ribs)
Not listed
Limited
DNP
QUESTIONABLE
ILB Baron Browning (back)
Not listed
DNP
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
Philly’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL Fletcher Cox (rest)
DNP
Full
Full
—
DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)
DNP
Full
Full
—
CB Avonte Maddox (knee)
DNP
Limited
Full
—
S Rodney McLeod (neck)
DNP
Full
Full
—
CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
DNP
Limited
Full
—
DE Josh Sweat (concussion)
DNP
Limited
Full
QUESTIONABLE
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Full
—
OT Lane Johnson (rest)
Limited
Full
Full
—
C Jason Kelce (rest)
Limited
Full
Full
—
WR Devonta Smith (elbow)
Limited
Full
Full
—
T Andre Dillard (knee)
—
—
Full
QUESTIONABLE
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.
List
