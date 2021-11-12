Broncos vs. Eagles: Final injury reports for both teams

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. If Surtain is unable to play in Week 10, Kyle Fuller will likely start in his place.

On offense, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie have both been ruled out. Calvin Anderson is expected to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely start in the place of Massie this week.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status DL McTelvin Agim (knee) DNP Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE OT Garett Bolles (ankle) DNP DNP DNP OUT DL Shelby Harris (illness) DNP DNP Limited QUESTIONABLE OT Bobby Massie (ankle) DNP DNP DNP OUT TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) DNP Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE WR Tim Patrick (knee) DNP Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE OLB Malik Reed (hip) DNP Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) DNP Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE CB Pat Surtain (knee) DNP DNP Limited QUESTIONABLE WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) Limited Limited Full — RG Dalton Risner (foot) Limited DNP Limited QUESTIONABLE DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full Full — RB Mike Boone (ribs) Not listed Limited DNP QUESTIONABLE ILB Baron Browning (back) Not listed DNP Limited QUESTIONABLE

Philly’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status DL Fletcher Cox (rest) DNP Full Full — DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder) DNP Full Full — CB Avonte Maddox (knee) DNP Limited Full — S Rodney McLeod (neck) DNP Full Full — CB Darius Slay (hamstring) DNP Limited Full — DE Josh Sweat (concussion) DNP Limited Full QUESTIONABLE WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) Limited Limited Full — OT Lane Johnson (rest) Limited Full Full — C Jason Kelce (rest) Limited Full Full — WR Devonta Smith (elbow) Limited Full Full — T Andre Dillard (knee) — — Full QUESTIONABLE

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.

