Broncos vs. Eagles: Final injury reports for both teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. If Surtain is unable to play in Week 10, Kyle Fuller will likely start in his place.

On offense, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie have both been ruled out. Calvin Anderson is expected to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely start in the place of Massie this week.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

DNP

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DL Shelby Harris (illness)

DNP

DNP

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

DNP

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

DNP

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

DNP

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

CB Pat Surtain (knee)

DNP

DNP

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

Full

RG Dalton Risner (foot)

Limited

DNP

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Full

Full

Full

RB Mike Boone (ribs)

Not listed

Limited

DNP

QUESTIONABLE

ILB Baron Browning (back)

Not listed

DNP

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

Philly’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL Fletcher Cox (rest)

DNP

Full

Full

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

DNP

Full

Full

CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

DNP

Limited

Full

S Rodney McLeod (neck)

DNP

Full

Full

CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

DNP

Limited

Full

DE Josh Sweat (concussion)

DNP

Limited

Full

QUESTIONABLE

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Full

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

Limited

Full

Full

C Jason Kelce (rest)

Limited

Full

Full

WR Devonta Smith (elbow)

Limited

Full

Full

T Andre Dillard (knee)

Full

QUESTIONABLE

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.

List

Grading the Broncos' 2021 NFL draft class midway through the season

List

Broncos stat leaders midway through the 2021 season

Recommended Stories