Broncos vs. Cowboys: Thursday injury report for both teams
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) missed practice again Thursday and he is trending toward not playing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.
Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
DB Jamar Johnson (quad)
Limited
Full
DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)
Limited
Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Limited
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Limited
Limited
DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)
Limited
Full
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
OL Graham Glasgow (hip)
Not listed
Limited
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
Not listed
Limited
Dallas’ complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
TE Blake Jarwin (hip)
DNP
DNP
OT Tyron Smith (anke)
DNP
DNP
WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)
Limited
DNP
QB Dak Prescott (calf)
Limited
Full
DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)
Full
Full
CB Trevon Diggs (ankle)
Full
Full
TE Sean McKeon (ankle)
Full
Full
DB Donovan Wilson (groin)
Full
Full
Despite having won six-straight games against the Cowboys, the Broncos are considered a 9.5-point underdog against Dallas this week. Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).
