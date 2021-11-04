Broncos vs. Cowboys: Thursday injury report for both teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) missed practice again Thursday and he is trending toward not playing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

DB Jamar Johnson (quad)

Limited

Full

DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)

Limited

Full

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Limited

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Limited

Limited

DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Limited

Full

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

OL Graham Glasgow (hip)

Not listed

Limited

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

Not listed

Limited

Dallas’ complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

TE Blake Jarwin (hip)

DNP

DNP

OT Tyron Smith (anke)

DNP

DNP

WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)

Limited

DNP

QB Dak Prescott (calf)

Limited

Full

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)

Full

Full

CB Trevon Diggs (ankle)

Full

Full

TE Sean McKeon (ankle)

Full

Full

DB Donovan Wilson (groin)

Full

Full

Despite having won six-straight games against the Cowboys, the Broncos are considered a 9.5-point underdog against Dallas this week. Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).

List

5 quarterbacks who might interest Broncos in 2022 NFL draft

List

4 quarterbacks Broncos should consider trading for in 2022

Recommended Stories