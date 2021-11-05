Broncos vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for both teams

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Out

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

DB Jamar Johnson (quad)

Limited

Full

DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)

Limited

Full

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Limited

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Limited

Limited

DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Limited

Full

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

OL Graham Glasgow (hip)

Not listed

Limited

Questionable

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

Not listed

Limited

Questionable

Dallas’ final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

TE Blake Jarwin (hip)

DNP

DNP

OT Tyron Smith (anke)

DNP

DNP

WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)

Limited

DNP

QB Dak Prescott (calf)

Limited

Full

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)

Full

Full

CB Trevon Diggs (ankle)

Full

Full

TE Sean McKeon (ankle)

Full

Full

DB Donovan Wilson (groin)

Full

Full

Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

