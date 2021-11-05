Broncos vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for both teams
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Out
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
DB Jamar Johnson (quad)
Limited
Full
DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)
Limited
Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Limited
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Limited
Limited
DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)
Limited
Full
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
OL Graham Glasgow (hip)
Not listed
Limited
Questionable
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
Not listed
Limited
Questionable
Dallas’ final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
TE Blake Jarwin (hip)
DNP
DNP
OT Tyron Smith (anke)
DNP
DNP
WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)
Limited
DNP
QB Dak Prescott (calf)
Limited
Full
DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)
Full
Full
CB Trevon Diggs (ankle)
Full
Full
TE Sean McKeon (ankle)
Full
Full
DB Donovan Wilson (groin)
Full
Full
Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).