Broncos vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for both teams

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OT Garett Bolles (ankle) DNP DNP Out DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) DNP Limited CB Ronald Darby (shoulder) Limited Limited DB Jamar Johnson (quad) Limited Full DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip) Limited Full TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Limited Limited DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Limited Limited DL DeShawn Williams (ankle) Limited Full DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Full Full OL Graham Glasgow (hip) Not listed Limited Questionable OLB Malik Reed (hip) Not listed Limited Questionable

Dallas’ final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status TE Blake Jarwin (hip) DNP DNP OT Tyron Smith (anke) DNP DNP WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) Limited Limited WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) Limited DNP QB Dak Prescott (calf) Limited Full DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) Full Full CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) Full Full TE Sean McKeon (ankle) Full Full DB Donovan Wilson (groin) Full Full

Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).

List

Broncos-Cowboys: 10 prop bets for Sunday's game