Broncos vs. Commanders series history: Washington aims to even series

Week 2 of the 2023 season brings another foe to Denver, and this week’s contender being the Washington Commanders.

All time, the Broncos lead the series between the two teams 8-7-0. The last meeting occurred in 2021 when Washington was known as “Football Team.” This will be the first matchup since Washington changed their name for a second time to the Commanders.

This game is also a Super Bowl rematch of when Washington played the John Elway-led Broncos. After scoring the first ten points of the game, Denver failed to score again, and the Doug Williams-led Washington team scored 42 unanswered points to win Super Bowl XXII in 1988.

In 2021, the Broncos were led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who ended up completing 19-of-26 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Things got dicey late in the game as the Broncos led 17-10 with 37 seconds left. Denver running back Melvin Gordon tried to run out the clock, but as he so often did during his time with the Broncos, fumbled with the game on the line. Luckily, the defense stopped the Football Team dead in its tracks to seal a victory.

Will the Broncos find a way to win their first game of the Sean Payton era?

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire