Broncos vs. Commanders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Washington

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Washington Commanders this weekend, we asked Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire five questions about Washington and Sunday’s matchup. Check out our questions and Manning’s answers below!

How did Sam Howell look in Week 1 -- do you think he's the future in Washington?

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Some good and bad from Howell in Week 1. But that’s to be expected; it is his second career game. Howell made some high-level throws in the win and showed his playmaking side on his touchdown pass to Brian Robinson Jr. Howell’s interception came on a tipped pass, but he was trying to force the ball into a tight space. The fumble was inexcusable. While he was under heavy pressure on the play, he can’t fumble in that scenario. Overall, though, lots of positives. Howell always keeps his eyes downfield. He has good pocket awareness and anytime he has a negative play, he always comes back strong. While I do expect ups and downs throughout the year, I do believe Howell has an excellent chance to be the guy.

What other big changes did the Commanders make this offseason besides making a change at QB?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington has four new starters on the offensive line. Two come via free agency, and the other two come from within. Former RT Sam Cosmi is now the RG, while Saahdiq Charles moves from the bench into the starting lineup at LG. The Commanders’ other moves were signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett and selecting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the draft. No personnel change could come close to the biggest move in franchise history: A new owner. Everything is possible again for Washington under new ownership. It can’t be stated how important getting rid of Dan Snyder was for the organization and the fans.

Does Washington have a weakness of note that Denver might be able to exploit in Week 1?

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington’s biggest weakness remains the offensive line. The Cardinals sacked Howell six times. Now, all of those sacks can’t be attributed to the OL, but that group has a lot to prove. The biggest liability, so far anyway, is right tackle Andrew Wylie. Defensively, despite a ridiculously good defensive line, you can run on the Commanders. A big reason for that is the linebackers.

Do the Commanders have any under-the-radar players who Broncos fans should be aware of?

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

I would say Jahan Dotson, as everyone knows about Terry McLaurin, but Dotson was everyone’s favorite breakout pick for 2023. So, I’ll go with both of Washington’s safeties. Kamren Curl is quietly one of the best in the NFL. And not many outside of D.C. know who he is. He’s about to get paid. Darrick Forrest is the perfect complement. Forrest is a physical player who also makes plays against the pass. They are a fun duo and the best safety duo the team has had in a long time.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

I actually would pick the Commanders if the game were in Washington. I think these teams are probably pretty close. However, with the game being in Denver, I gotta go with the home team. Broncos 20, Commanders 17.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire