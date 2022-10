The Denver Broncos (2-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on Oct. 6 at 6:15 p.m. MT. The game will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter:

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

After hosting Indy this week, Denver will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire