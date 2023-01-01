Broncos vs. Chiefs: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (4-11) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

After playing in Kansas City, Denver will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High to close out the season in Week 18.

