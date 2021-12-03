Broncos vs. Chiefs injury report: Melvin Gordon doubtful for Week 13

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

If Gordon is inactive for “Sunday Night Football,” Javonte Williams will be the team’s featured back with Mike Boone serving as the backup.

Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

OT Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee)

DNP

[Injured Reserve]

[IR]

Out/IR

TE Eric Saubert (ankle)

DNP

Limited

OG Dalton Risner (back)

DNP

Limited

DE Shelby Harris (ankle)

DNP

Limited

CB Ronald Darby (illness)

DNP

Limited

OL Quinn Meinerz (knee)

Limited

Limited

LB Baron Browning (back)

Limited

Full

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

Limited

Limited

DB Kareem Jackson (neck)

Limited

Full

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

Limited

Full

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

Full

Full

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Full

Full

QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)

Full

Full

CB Nate Hairston (Hip)

Not listed

DNP

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

Not listed

Limited

Kansas City’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

CB Rashad Fenton (knee)

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Tyreek Hill (NIR/personal)

DNP

Full

WR Mecole Hardman (NIR/other)

DNP

Full

OL Lucas Niang (ribs)

Limited

DNP

Out

FB Michael Burton (pectoral)

Full

Full

CB Chris Lammons (hip)

Full

Full

OL Kyle Long (knee)

Full

Full

LB Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder)

Full

Full

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

Full

Full

Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on NBC at 6:20 p.m. MT.

