Broncos vs. Chiefs injury report: Melvin Gordon doubtful for Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
If Gordon is inactive for “Sunday Night Football,” Javonte Williams will be the team’s featured back with Mike Boone serving as the backup.
Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
OT Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee)
DNP
[Injured Reserve]
[IR]
Out/IR
TE Eric Saubert (ankle)
DNP
Limited
OG Dalton Risner (back)
DNP
Limited
DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
DNP
Limited
CB Ronald Darby (illness)
DNP
Limited
OL Quinn Meinerz (knee)
Limited
Limited
LB Baron Browning (back)
Limited
Full
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
Limited
Limited
DB Kareem Jackson (neck)
Limited
Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
Limited
Full
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
Full
Full
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)
Full
Full
CB Nate Hairston (Hip)
Not listed
DNP
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
Not listed
Limited
Kansas City’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Rashad Fenton (knee)
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Tyreek Hill (NIR/personal)
DNP
Full
WR Mecole Hardman (NIR/other)
DNP
Full
OL Lucas Niang (ribs)
Limited
DNP
Out
FB Michael Burton (pectoral)
Full
Full
CB Chris Lammons (hip)
Full
Full
OL Kyle Long (knee)
Full
Full
LB Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder)
Full
Full
CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
Full
Full
Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on NBC at 6:20 p.m. MT.
Loading...
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts