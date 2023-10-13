Broncos vs. Chiefs highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Thursday Night Football' showdown between a pair of AFC West rivals in the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
Expect to see plenty of Taylor Swift on Thursday night.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to give report cards for all 32 teams as we reach the quarter mark of the NFL season. Jason and Bill go division-by-division and analyze how each team is performing compared to expectations so far, and run into big disagreements over the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins Fitz to give a front office perspective on the biggest stories around the NFL. The duo discuss Frank Reich's comments on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and whether or not Reich threw Tepper under the bus, which teams are true Super Bowl contenders and how a GM should know when it's time to become sellers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.
