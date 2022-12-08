Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally broadcast on the Sports USA Radio Network.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chiefs game on their local CBS networks, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Kansas City leads the all-time series against Denver 69-55, including 13-straight victories dating back to the 2015 season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire