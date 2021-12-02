Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (6-5) will go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday.

The “Sunday Night Football” showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and Peacock, and fans also can watch the live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will call the game for NBC with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be nationally broadcast on Westwood One. Locally, the game will air on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

The Broncos — who have lost 11 consecutive games to the Chiefs — are considered 9½-point road underdogs, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Kansas City leads the all-time series against Denver 67-55. Last year, the Broncos lost to the Chiefs 22-16 on the road and 43-16 at home. Denver hasn’t defeated Kansas City since Peyton Manning was their quarterback, most recently beating the Chiefs 31-24 in November of the 2015 season.

