Broncos vs. Chargers: Live game updates from Twitter
The Denver Broncos (4-12) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8. The AFC West showdown will be regionally televised on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.
A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire
Sunday will mark Denver’s 2022 season finale. Big changes will begin Monday, starting with a search for a new head coach for 2023.
