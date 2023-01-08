Broncos vs. Chargers: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (4-12) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8. The AFC West showdown will be regionally televised on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.

Sunday will mark Denver’s 2022 season finale. Big changes will begin Monday, starting with a search for a new head coach for 2023.

