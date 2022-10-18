Broncos vs. Chargers highlights Week 6
Watch highlights from the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers highlights in the Week 6 matchup.
The Ravens have reportedly signed OLB Devon Kennard to their practice squad
Week 6 is headlined by an AFC divisional round rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Chargers host the Broncos in week 6.
Broncos fall to Chargers 19-16 in overtime, drop to 2-4.
Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to find my confidence to play at a high level,” Mariota said.
Russell Wilson has not had a great start with his new team, the Denver Broncos, but the Chargers fear that champion quarterback is a snap away from breaking out.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the nine-time Pro Bowl player?
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chargers defeated the Broncos on Monday Night Football after a muffed punt in overtime. Here is a photographic look at the game's biggest moments.
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.