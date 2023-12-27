Broncos vs. Chargers: Game preview for Week 17

The Denver Broncos (7-8) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. Check out our quick game preview below.

Chargers’ keys to victory: With starting QB Justin Herbert (finger) on injured reserve and WR Keenan Allen (heel) banged up, L.A.’s offense has to lean on RB Austin Ekeler. The veteran RB is on pace to have the worst season of his career as a starter, but Ekeler averaged 5.1 yards per carry, caught five passes and scored a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 14. Denver’s run defense remains a liability, so the Chargers should lean on their ground game on Sunday. QB Easton Stick would love to have Allen back on the field this week, but the WR’s status for Week 17 is uncertain. On defense, OLB Khalil Mack will look to build on his career year.

Broncos’ keys to victory: When these teams met three weeks ago, the Broncos rushed for 106 yards and RB Javonte Williams scored on the ground. QB Russell Wilson added two passing touchdowns as Denver’s offense didn’t face much resistance against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Broncos will aim for similar all-around success on offense this week while their defense focuses on slowing down Ekeler and forcing Stick into mistakes. If they are able to build a lead early, the Broncos could coast to a win in Week 17.

Matchup to watch: Chargers OLB Khalil Mack vs. Broncos LT Garett Bolles. Mack is in contention to lead the NFL in sacks this season after totaling 15 sacks through 15 games. Bolles, Denver’s best offensive tackle, held Mack to no sacks in Week 14. The rematch will be a must-watch showdown.

Who wins? The Broncos are desperate to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive while the Chargers are already looking ahead to 2024. Denver is the clear favorite at home. Broncos 22, Chargers 12.

This story originally appeared in Sports Weekly.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire