Broncos vs. Chargers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (5-5) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The game, scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. MT, will be televised regionally on select CBS stations and in-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) will call the game for CBS with AJ reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air nationally on ESPN. Locally, the game will be broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the green areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chargers game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

To view which games will air elsewhere, visit 506sports.com.

Despite playing at home, Denver is considered a 2.5-point underdog against Los Angeles this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers have been better than the Broncos this season, but Denver leads the all-time series 69-53-1. The Broncos have also won seven of their last eight home games against Los Angeles.

