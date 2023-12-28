Broncos vs. Chargers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (7-8) are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 31. Kickoff for the AFC West showdown is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT.

The contest will be regionally televised on select CBS stations and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon reporting from the sidelines.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chargers game on their local CBS channel, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

(Fans in the red will get the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS.)

Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 72-55-1, including a 24-7 win when the teams faced off three weeks ago.

