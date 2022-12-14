Broncos vs. Cardinals series history: Denver has dominated Arizona

The Denver Broncos’ 2022 season has been disappointing, to say the least. However, there is some hope in their next game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams come into the Week 15 matchup below .500. The Broncos come into the game with a 3-10 record, while the Cardinals are 4-9. Both teams have defied expectations this season, in the worst ways.

Denver’s offense has struggled mightily, with quarterback Russell Wilson throwing only 11 touchdown passes in the course of the season, with tremendous struggles in the red zone.

Arizona has also struggled, despite signing their signal-caller Kyler Murray being signed to a massive deal during the offseason (sounds familiar).

The Broncos have dominated the all-time series against the Cardinals, with a 9-1-1 record that dates back to their first meeting in 1973.

The last time these teams played in the regular season, it was in 2018. During that game, rookie Courtland Sutton was on the receiving end of an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown pass, and the Denver defense scored two touchdowns en route to a 45-10 victory over a Josh Rosen-led Arizona squad.

Can this be a chance for the Broncos to get their first win on American soil since Week 3? We shall see!

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire