Broncos vs. Cardinals: 5 things Denver fans should know about Arizona

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, we asked Jess Root of Cards Wire five questions about Arizona and Sunday’s game. Check out our questions and Root’s answers below!

Following Kyler Murray's injury, what can we expect from a Colt McCoy-led offense?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

With McCoy, he likes a quick passing game more. He is less likely to wait for plays down the field. Especially against teams with a good pass rush, he wants the ball out in less than two seconds.

But overall, the offense won’t look vastly different. They will want to establish James Conner and the run game. They will stretch the field horizontally and also try to get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown.

Does Arizona have any glaring weaknesses the Broncos might be able to exploit this week?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Whew….do they have any weaknesses? Well, they have four starting offensive linemen on injured reserve, although that might be down to only three this weekend. So the pass rush can get home. Colt McCoy was sacked six times last week.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen will miss this week’s game, so that is a big hold in the defensive interior.

The Cardinals’ edge presence isn’t great.

They are prone to mistakes and penalties.

So, if Denver plays clean, they can probably count on Arizona making mistakes.

Who is an underrated Cardinals player that Denver fans should be aware of on Sunday?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton will catch your eye. He has emerged this season as a solid player after years of being mostly a special teamer.

Last year’s first-round pick, linebacker Zaven Collins, is having a fine season.

And keep an eye out for receiver Robbie Anderson. After being invisible for weeks, he finally started to make some impact plays last week.

Can you give us quick status reports for ex-Broncos Max Garcia, Matt Prater and Aaron Brewer?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Garcia was a Pro Bowl alternate last year, although his play declined last season as the year went on and he was banged up. After he was not initially re-signed this offseason, he was brought back and has been solid off the bench. He missed some games with a shoulder injury but has started the last two games at right guard.

Prater, up until the last couple of weeks, has been amazing, except when his long snapper or holder is changed out. He missed some games with a hip injury and has missed field goals each of the last two weeks. It might be close to the end of the road for him.

Brewer has been the long snapper since 2016. There isn’t much to say and that is good because it means he has been doing a great job.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

(Michael Chow-Arizona Republic, USA TODAY Network)

Honestly, I have no idea. The Cardinals can be effective with McCoy and the Broncos are going to struggle to rally from a deficit. Though if Wilson is out and Brett Rypien starts, I like the Cardinals’ chances more and have to hope that because, if they can’t beat the Broncos, then they might not get another win this season. I’ll say Cardinals 19, Broncos 16.

