Broncos vs. Browns: Game preview for NFL Week 12

The Denver Broncos (5-5) are set to host the Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 12. Here is our quick game preview for the AFC showdown with playoff implications on the line.

Browns’ keys to victory: Cleveland needs QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to protect the ball this week going up against a play-making Denver defense. Fortunately for DTR, the Broncos’ biggest weakness this season has been defending the run. Cleveland has a great one-two punch with RBs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, and they will be asked to carry the load this week to take some pressure off Thompson-Robinson. On defense, stopping Denver’s rushing attack will be a priority for the Browns, who have one of the top run defenses in the AFC this season.

Broncos’ keys to victory: QB Russell Wilson hasn’t been flashy this year, but he has been efficient. Wilson has been using his legs to make plays in recent weeks, both as a runner and as a passer when he escapes the pocket. Wilson will look to WR Courtland Sutton, his favorite target, against Cleveland’s stingy secondary. Much like the Browns, Denver will aim to establish a run-heavy attack with RB Javonte Williams leading the way. The Broncos will want to build a lead early so their defense can pressure Thompson-Robinson into making mistakes in catch-up mode.

Matchup to watch: Browns DE Myles Garrett vs. Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey. Garett has been a wrecking ball on Cleveland’s defensive line this fall, totaling 13 sacks through ten games. On Sunday, he’ll face off against McGlinchey, who has arguably been Denver’s weakest link on the offensive line in 2023. This matchup could prove to be a big mismatch.

Who wins? The Browns have a stifling defense and DTR did enough to win last week, but Denver will be the favorite at home going up against a backup quarterback. Broncos 20, Browns 13.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire