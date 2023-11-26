Broncos vs. Browns: 5 things to know before Week 12

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, we asked Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire five questions about Cleveland and Sunday’s showdown in Denver. Check out our questions and Cory’s answers below.

How did Dorian Thompson-Robinson look on Sunday? Can he keep Cleveland afloat?

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

It was a tale of two halves for Thompson-Robinson. The first half, the rookie quarterback was able to execute on time and get the ball out quickly as he looked sharp doing what was asked of him. However, as he proved to just hit quick targets, the Steelers began pressing the line of scrimmage, and he did not seem comfortable or capable of taking the top off of the defense to force them back. This led to a much longer and more difficult second half. At the end of the day, he led a game-winning drive in his second-career start, going four-of-four on that possession. It was an uneven outing, and the Browns will need him to push the ball down the field more against the Broncos this week.

What do you make of the Browns adding Joe Flacco?

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

The hope is that the Flacco add brings a veteran to the quarterback room after the injury to Deshaun Watson. Bringing in the veteran also gives the Browns a “break glass in case of emergency” fallback as well who can come in and just do the bare minimum for this offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has somehow rattled off three wins in his last four games with a backup under center, so the hope would be if Flacco has to play that the play-caller can at least elevate his game. The Browns have an elite defense and just need their quarterback play to be adequate. The hope is that if Flacco must be turned to, he can give them that.

Does Cleveland have a weakness the Broncos might be able to exploit?

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland’s run game, while it is near the top of the league in yards per carry, has been extremely inefficient on a down-to-down basis. If the Broncos can force the Browns into consistent second-and-longs, and third-and-mediums, that is going to put the pressure back into the lap of the rookie Thompson-Robinson. If there is a weakness to exploit, it’s the rookie gunslinger, and that starts with forcing the Browns to prove they can stay on schedule and ahead of the sticks.

Name an underrated Browns player that Denver fans should be aware of this week.

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Safety Grant Delpit. While he was highly touted out of LSU in the 2020 NFL draft, his NFL career got off to a slow start. His rookie season ended before it got started after popping his Achilles in training camp, then his consistency was absent under former defensive coordinator Joe Woods. However, under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Delpit is playing all over the field with a healthy dose of snaps in the box, slot, and over the top. He leads all safeties in stop tackles this season, and can routinely eliminate tight ends in the passing game. Keep an eye on No. 22.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

These are two of the hottest teams in football. The Browns have rattled off five wins in their last six outings, while the Broncos have won four in a row. Both teams have also proven that late-game heroics are within their wheelhouse as well. This game really comes down to quarterback play. Can Stefanski continue to scheme out success from quarterbacks who should not be on the field in this current juncture? Can Russell Wilson continue to play efficient football? This game will be close, but they are extremely well-coached, and the Cleveland defense is red-hot and the best in the league. That carries them to their fourth straight win and their sixth win in their last seven outings. Browns 27, Broncos 20.

