Broncos vs. Bengals: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (7-6) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be televised regionally on select CBS channels and in-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Next week, the Broncos will go on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

