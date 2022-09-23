Broncos vs. 49ers series history: San Francisco has a slight edge

Week 3 of the 2022 Denver Broncos season will feature a Sunday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos have a losing record against the 49ers, with the all-time record standing at 8-7-0.

Denver has met San Francisco in multiple destinations throughout the years, including matchups in Tokyo (in preseason), London and in the Super Bowl (XXIV). The Super Bowl did not turn out so well for Broncos Country, when John Elway and Co. lost to Joe Montana and the high-flying offense of San Francisco 55-10 in 1990.

In a 1995 preseason game against the 49ers, Broncos sixth-string running back Terrell Davis was sent in on special teams for kickoff duty. During one kickoff, Davis leveled San Francisco returner Tyronne Drakeford. That put Davis on the map, and by the start of the season, Davis was the starting running back for Denver. That single tackle kickstarted a Hall of Fame career.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has a lot of experience playing San Francisco from his time in the NFC West, owning a personal 16-4 all-time record against them. Hopefully Wilson can work some of that magic under the lights on Sunday night.

