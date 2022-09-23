Broncos vs. 49ers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT.

The prime-time showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will call the game for NBC with Melissa Stark reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally on Westwood One.

Fans in the orange areas on the map below will get Sunday Night Football on their local NBC stations this weekend.

Despite playing at home, Denver is considered a 1.5-point underdog against San Francisco, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Broncos own a 7-8 all-time record against the 49ers, with their most notable meeting being a 55-10 San Francisco win in Super Bowl XXIV. The 49ers also won their most recent meeting 20-14 in 2018 at home.

