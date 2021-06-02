Broncos, Vikings plan joint practices

Michael David Smith
1 min read
The Broncos and Vikings are the latest teams to agree to a summer get-together.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the two teams are finalizing plans to hold joint practices in Minnesota before they meet in their first preseason game on August 14.

Teams often practice together with preseason opponents, and the Vikings and Broncos have an obvious connection as new Broncos General Manager George Paton spent the last 14 years in Minnesota.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio has emphasized that quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will be competing each day through training camp and the preseason, and seeing how they operate against an opposing team’s defense will be of particular interest.

