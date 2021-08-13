Broncos-Vikings joint practice observations: Bridgewater connects with Hamler; Bolles addresses fight with Chubb

Aug. 12—EAGEN, Minn. — The Broncos wrapped up their second and final day of joint practices with the Vikings Thursday, preparing for their preseason game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here are the top observations from Day 2 of the joint practices:

Stars of the day: Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

A few players stood out on Day 2, including outside linebacker Von Miller and tight end Eric Saubert. Miller had a couple of sacks, and Saubert had several catches, including two touchdowns in the red zone.

"Eric's an experienced guy, knows how to play, he's tough, he's a good teammate," coach Vic Fangio said of Saubert.

But running back Melvin Gordon and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler stole the show after practice, doing a three-man press conference that didn't last longer than four minutes, but was the most entertaining press conference of camp. The three answered a few questions, but mostly took the time to crack jokes at each other.

Having spent the past few days together in the Omni Hotel at Viking Lakes, it's safe to say the team's mood hasn't been higher than it was Thursday.

"We good, man," Gordon said. "We honestly just all came up here because we just want to shower and go home. We just wanted to make this real quick. So, uh, let's just kind of wrap this up."

Added Hamler: "No more questions for Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler."

Highlight of the day: Bridgewater to Hamler

The best play of the day came on a 40-plus yard connection between Hamler and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in 11-on-11. Hamler beat his man on a deep post route and Bridgewater hit him in stride on a nice ball into the wind.

"My catch from today was just a deep ball and I ran fast," a joking Hamler said, "ran past the defense and that was it."

Rookie of the day: WR Seth Williams

Rookie wide receiver Seth Williams has really had a nice week of practice, starting with his performance in Sunday's scrimmage in which he caught a touchdown pass. He's continued that in the joint practices, catching several passes, including two 20-yarders Thursday.

A sixth-round draft pick, Williams originally struggled the first few practices, not catching any balls. But he's been great since then, making a strong case to make the 53-man roster.

"He's progressing," Fangio said. "He came from an offense that their passing game wasn't too sophisticated and he's adjusting to learning an NFL offense, going against NFL defenses and the various types of coverages. So it's an adjusting period for wideouts because it's a different game on the back end. But he's flashed his ability, but he's still got a long ways to go."

QB battle update: Lock, Bridgewater up and down on Day 2

Following Bridgewater's nice day against the Vikings Wednesday, he struggled to start Thursday. He threw an interception to Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks on the goal line in 7-on-7 and nearly did it again the very next play. Bridgewater really didn't break through until finding Hamler on the deep touchdown in the third team period. Bridgewater threw a second interception late in practice on a pass Gordon dropped and eventually tipped into Kendricks' hands.

Lock had a nice day to start, barely missing Hamler on a deep pass down the middle that was slightly out of Hamler's reach — it still might have been Lock's best throw of the day. Lock didn't have many other big-play opportunities, but did execute well in the 7-on-7 in the red zone, connecting on two touchdown passes, both to Saubert.

Lock will start Saturday's preseason game.

"I'd like to see him go out and sort of build of what he's done in camp," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "And lead our team and get us in the end zone and really play good football for the amount of time that he's in there."

As for how long Lock is in there versus Bridgewater, that will remain equal on snap counts — not quarters or series.

"It's going to be more of how the game's going than a time or a quarter," Fangio said.

Bolles quote of the day: 'Brothers fight'

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles spoke for the first time Thursday after getting in a fight with outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in Saturday's practice. And Bolles delivered the best quote of the day in his response to the fight.

"We got in a fight? I had no idea. No, I'm just kidding," Bolles said. "Me and Bradley are brothers. Brothers fight. Brothers have great competition. I love that guy dearly. I'm glad I don't have to go against him on Sundays. He makes me the best left tackle I can be. I try to make him the best d-end that he can be. We go at it every single day. I'm grateful for his competitiveness. I'm grateful for his mindset and I couldn't have a better teammate than him."

Bounce back: O-line responds after rough Day 1

The Broncos' offensive line had a much improved Day 2, having only one penalty and one botched snap that was actually Bridgewater's fault. The o-line seemed to struggle the first day, allowing multiple sacks, committing multiple pre-snap penalties and having multiple fumbled snaps.

Though, Shurmur thought the offensive line, overall, had a good two days of practice.

"I wouldn't say they struggled (Wednesday). They did some good things. We had some snap issues that can't happen," Shurmur said. "I think as a group they're battling pretty hard and I think they're on track to have a good year."

The Broncos have high expectations on the offensive line returning four of their five starters.

"I think our line is stronger and bigger and tougher than it has been in the past," Bolles said. "I think this is the best Broncos o-line since I've been here."

Injury update: RB Mike Boone suffers quad injury

In one of the final periods of practice, running back Mike Boone had to be carted off the field in what Fangio believed to be a quad injury. Boone was running to the outside corner on the play, before slowing down and pulling up, grabbing his left leg.

It's unclear how long Boone will be out, but with him being penciled in as the No. 2 or 3 back this training camp, it could leave the door open for someone like veteran Royce Freeman to make the team.

"Royce has had a good camp," Fangio said. "Obviously he knows what to do. He's a very smart football player, second year in this system. Royce is a really good back. He's definitely an NFL-quality back."

Left guard Dalton Risner was held out of the final few plays of the team period with a knee injury, while wide receivers Tim Patrick (groin) and Diontae Spencer (knee) did not practice.

Fangio said he and his staff haven't decided yet who will and won't play in Saturday's preseason game.

"I'll probably have that tomorrow for you," Fangio said. "I've got some guys in mind, but I'll wait until tonight to solidify it."