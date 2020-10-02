Broncos' Vic Fangio reveals why he skipped postgame handshake with Adam Gase

Vic Fangio reveals why he skipped postgame handshake with Adam Gase originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 37-28 Thursday night in an injury-riddled contest. The game itself was fairly underwhelming but what followed at it's conclusion has certainly made its rounds through the Friday news cycle.

Bronco's head coach Vic Fangio refused to shake Jets coach Adam Gase's hand after the game clock reached 0:00. Rather than participate in the act of sportsmanship, Fangio declined and then instructed his players to go directly to the locker room.

According to the second-year head coach, the gesture had nothing to do with disrespect but rather a safety measure — he was attempting to de-escalate what he assessed as a possible confrontation.

“There was just a couple of personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid having any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there,” Fangio said postgame. “So, I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there. I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”

According to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis, Fangio and Gase exchanged text messages after the game in attempts to clear up any misinterpretations of what transpired.