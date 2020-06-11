Broncos veterans wrap up offseason program Thursday

Broncos veterans are going to put their screens away after Thursday’s meetings.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is bringing its offseason program to an end for veteran players after a final day of remote meetings. Rookies will continue for another week before going on break until camp gets underway in July.

The NFL is allowing teams to run offseason programs through June 26. There had been some talk about the possibility of in-person work at minicamps before they were done, but it never seemed particularly likely and the league officially put an end to such thoughts on Thursday.

The Broncos are set to start camp on July 28, although there may be some additional time given to get players acclimated to football activities. They’re scheduled for their first preseason game on August 15, but there are also talks about wiping out the first two preseason games to give teams more time to practice after not getting on the field this offseason.

