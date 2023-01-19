Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson wants to play 1-2 more seasons

After the Denver Broncos’ 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale earlier this month, veteran safety Kareem Jackson made it known that he does not plan to hang up his cleats.

“Whether it’s here or another team, I still feel like I have enough gas left to go play one or two more seasons,” Jackson said on Jan. 8, via KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Jackson, who will turn 35 in April, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. So if his career is going to continue in Denver, the Broncos will have to give him a contract extension.

Jackson started all 17 games in 2022, totaling a career-high 94 tackles. He also broke up three passes and forced two fumbles, but for the first time in four years in Denver, he did not record any interceptions.

Jackson is a leader in the locker room and a talented player, but given his age, the Broncos might consider moving forward with promising young safeties Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke competing for playing time across from second-team All-Pro Justin Simmons in 2023.

Jackson is one of 18 Denver players set to become free agents in March.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire