The Broncos hold training camp at their team facility, so for the past few years, that has meant the veteran players got to remain at home. But this year, all of the team’s players will spend at least the first couple of weeks of camp in the team hotel, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Beginning in 2015, when Gary Kubiak became head coach, the more experienced veterans on the Broncos occasionally had the option of staying home.

Vance Joseph was planning to have veterans spend camp at a team hotel in 2017, but players talked him out of it. The veterans did stay in the same hotel with rookies in Vic Fangio’s first season of 2019 but vets were allowed to go home after a week depending on their service time.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants players to bond during camp.

“I’ve always enjoyed it,” Broncos kicker Brandon McManus told Klis. “I’ve enjoyed being just steps away from the guys’ rooms, hanging out, watching a movie or playing cards. There’s a big bond there.

“I think a big factor with our 2015 Super Bowl team was we were such a tight-knit group. We would always linger after practice and hang out. We didn’t go home right away. We would linger around. I think it’s good. It doesn’t please the wives necessarily, because they’re left taking care of the kids and the household for a period of time, but as a football team I do think it has a lot to do with your success.”

Few NFL teams go away to training camp, once a common practice. The Cowboys, Bills and Chiefs are among those who will travel off-site this summer.

The Broncos hope to create camaraderie with players together 24/7 for a couple weeks.

Broncos’ veteran players will stay in hotel during first couple of weeks of camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk