The Broncos have very little ‘dead money’ against their cap — for now

The Denver Broncos have a healthy “dead money” salary cap situation going into the 2023 offseason. Right now, Denver has just $1,585,866 in dead money counting against its cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

That’s a relatively low number and a big improvement from last year when the Broncos had more than $15 million worth of dead money cap hits. An example of a dead money scenario is when a player has part of their contract still counting against the team’s cap despite no longer being on the team.

For example, Denver has Michael Ojemudia ($253,890), McTelvin Agim ($214,317) and Jamar Johnson ($155,112) counting against their cap totals this year despite those players not being on the roster.

The Broncos have a low dead money total right now, but it could easily increase this offseason. If Denver cuts offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, the club would add $3 million to its dead money total (with a net savings of $11 million). The Broncos would add another $3 million worth of dead money if they release cornerback Ronald Darby (and save $9,647,059).

Adding $6 million to the dead money total in order to save more than $20 million in cap space might end up being a worthwhile move for Denver, and the team would still be well below their 2022 dead money number. Overall, the Broncos are in a healthy salary cap situation.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire? WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire