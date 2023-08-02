Broncos’ updated WR depth chart after Tim Patrick injury

The Denver Broncos’ wide receiver depth chart lost two players on Monday after Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation.

Following the loss of Patrick and Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton remain the team’s top two receivers going into 2023. Jeudy and Sutton also served as the top WRs in 2022 after Patrick missed the entire year with a torn ACL. Hamler battled various injuries last year and missed 10 games.

Behind Jeudy and Sutton, the top candidate to serve as the WR3 is rookie Marvin Mims, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma who will undoubtedly see his role increase following Patrick’s injury.

After those top three, several players will be competing for the final WR spots this summer. Jalen Virgil impressed last offseason and played in nine games in 2022; Marquez Callaway had a breakout season under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints in 2021; Brandon Johnson played in eight games last year and Kendall Hinton is a fan favorite.

The remaining WRs — Taylor Grimes, Montrell Washington, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy and Nick Williams — will all face long odds to make the 53-man roster this summer. Our projected wide receiver depth chart going into the second week of camp can be seen below.

Broncos Wide Receiver Depth Chart

WR1 WR2 WR3 Jerry Jeudy Courtland Sutton Marvin Mims Jalen Virgil Brandon Johnson Marquez Callaway Kendall Hinton Michael Bandy Montrell Washington Lil’Jordan Humphrey Taylor Grimes Nick Williams

Jerry Jeudy

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Courtland Sutton

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Marvin Mims

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Marquez Callaway

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Jalen Virgil

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Brandon Johnson

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Kendall Hinton

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Montrell Washington

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Bandy

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Taylor Grimes

(Austin American-Statesman)

Nick Williams

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire