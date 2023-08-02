Broncos’ updated WR depth chart after Tim Patrick injury
The Denver Broncos’ wide receiver depth chart lost two players on Monday after Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation.
Following the loss of Patrick and Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton remain the team’s top two receivers going into 2023. Jeudy and Sutton also served as the top WRs in 2022 after Patrick missed the entire year with a torn ACL. Hamler battled various injuries last year and missed 10 games.
Behind Jeudy and Sutton, the top candidate to serve as the WR3 is rookie Marvin Mims, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma who will undoubtedly see his role increase following Patrick’s injury.
After those top three, several players will be competing for the final WR spots this summer. Jalen Virgil impressed last offseason and played in nine games in 2022; Marquez Callaway had a breakout season under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints in 2021; Brandon Johnson played in eight games last year and Kendall Hinton is a fan favorite.
The remaining WRs — Taylor Grimes, Montrell Washington, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy and Nick Williams — will all face long odds to make the 53-man roster this summer. Our projected wide receiver depth chart going into the second week of camp can be seen below.
Broncos Wide Receiver Depth Chart
WR1
WR2
WR3
Jerry Jeudy
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims
Jalen Virgil
Brandon Johnson
Marquez Callaway
Kendall Hinton
Michael Bandy
Montrell Washington
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Taylor Grimes
Nick Williams
Jerry Jeudy
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims
Marquez Callaway
Jalen Virgil
Brandon Johnson