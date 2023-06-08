Broncos’ updated tight end depth chart with new signing

After signing tight end Tommy Hudson last week, the Denver Broncos now have five true tight ends on the 90-man offseason roster: Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam and Hudson.

Nate Adkins, an undrafted rookie, might be a tight end/fullback hybrid. If that is the case, he will end up behind Michael Burton on the depth chart.

On the TE-specific depth chart, Dulcich leads the way as the team’s top receiving option entering his second season in the NFL. Behind him, the Broncos just traded for Trautman during the NFL draft. Before that, the Broncos signed Manhertz during free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Okwuegbunam is a wildcard. He could emerge as a key receiving tight end this season or he could end up not making the 53-man roster. Neither scenario would be a big surprise given that Denver has a new coaching staff and a new offense going into the 2023 season.

Broncos (Projected) Tight End Depth Chart

TE1: Greg Dulcich

Dulcich was healthy for 10 games last season, catching 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. New coach Sean Payton now plans to use Dulich in a “Joker” role this season, and the tight end’s stock seems to be trending up.

TE2: Adam Trautman

Payton used a third-round pick to draft Trautman with the Saints in 2020, and after joining the Broncos earlier this year, the coach traded for the tight end. Clearly, Payton has a vision for Trautman in Denver’s offense.

Advertisement

TE3: Chris Manhertz

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Manhertz has also played under Payton in the past and he’s been dubbed one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. Manhertz probably won’t be heavily involved in the passing game, but his blocking ability makes him a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster.

TE4: Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam has shown flashes of potential as a receiver through three seasons, but he certainly hasn’t excelled as a blocker. That could make him the odd man out if Denver only carries three true TEs on the active roster.

TE5: Tommy Hudson

Hudson will be a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but he’ll get a chance to compete for a spot this summer. Hudson will likely be a strong candidate for the practice squad.

Advertisement

FB: Michael Burton

Burton is locked in as the team’s fullback for 2023 and we’re guessing Nate Adkins could get reps at the position this summer as well. Carrying a true FB on the 53-man roster might be a sign that Payton plans to only carry three tight ends on the active roster this year.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire