Broncos’ updated tight end depth chart after the NFL draft

The Denver Broncos did not select a tight end in the 2023 NFL draft last week, but they did acquire Adam Trautman in a late-round trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Following Trautman’s arrival, here is our updated tight end depth chart for the Broncos as the team gets set to begin organized team activities this month.

TE1: Greg Dulcich, a third-round pick in 2022, returns as Denver’s primary tight end entering his second season.

TE2: Adam Trautman, who was drafted by coach Sean Payton in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, instantly becomes the team’s TE2. Payton has spoken glowingly about Trautman’s ability to block and contribute as a receiver.

TE3: Albert Okwuegbunam (receiving) and Chris Manhertz (blocking) have contrasting strengths and neither of them are as well-rounded as a TE as Truatman. The Broncos also signed Kris Leach as an undrafted free agent.

FB: Michael Burton is the obvious choice to start at fullback for Denver this year and he might occasionally have a tight end-type role. The Broncos also signed UDFA Nate Adkins, who could be a candidate for a tight end/fullback hybrid role that Andrew Beck previously held in Denver.

It’s a pretty solid tight end room for the Broncos, with Dulcich expected to have the biggest receiving role in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire