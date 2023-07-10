Broncos’ updated salary cap space going into training camp

Ahead of the start of training camp later this month, the Denver Broncos have between $8.8 million to $9.3 million in available salary cap space.

There is a discrepancy between the figures on Spotrac.com ($9.3 million) and OverTheCap.com ($8.8 million), but it seems safe to assume the Broncos have somewhere in the ballpark of about $9 million in cap space.

Any salary cap space that Denver does not use this season will roll over to be added to the team’s 2024 salary cap. For example, if the NFL sets next year’s cap at $230 million and the Broncos have $9 million unused in 2023, Denver’s team-specific cap would be $239 million in 2024.

The Broncos will want to have some cap space available going into the season for any potential injury replacement signings or players acquired by trade or off the waiver wire. Denver might also make another signing or two before the regular season begins (Dalvin Cook is one name to watch).

Broncos training camp will begin on Friday, July 28.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire