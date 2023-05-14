Broncos’ updated safety depth chart after the NFL draft

After selecting a safety in the NFL draft and then re-signing Kareem Jackson, the Denver Broncos have an extremely crowded safety depth chart going into organized team activities this month.

Justin Simmons returns as the team’s star safety and, at the moment, Caden Sterns seems to be the favorite to start across from Simmons with Jackson providing rotational depth and experienced leadership.

Behind them, P.J. Locke returns after showing promise last year and Delarrin Turner-Yell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is back as well. JL Skinner is probably a lock to make the team, but he’s extremely unlikely to start as a rookie.

Devon Key could be a wildcard to keep an eye on. He joined the team’s practice squad last December and it’s unclear if the Broncos plan to use him primarily as a safety or as a cornerback. Perhaps a hybrid nickelback role is in store for the versatile defensive back.

Denver also signed Devon Matthews as an undrafted free agent this spring. He will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

The Broncos carried five safeties on their initial 53-man roster last year and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them carry at least that many again in 2023. Denver might also consider trading away a safety given how much depth they have at the position going into the summer.

