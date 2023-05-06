Broncos’ updated quarterback depth chart following the NFL draft

After not selecting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, there are no changes to our projected quarterback depth chart for the Denver Broncos as the team prepares to begin OTAs this month.

QB1: Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but the team is hopeful new coach Sean Payton can help him return to his old form in 2023.

QB2: Jarrett Stidham signed a two-year deal with Denver during free agency, replacing former backup QB Brett Rypien. The Broncos view Stidham as a quality backup with future starter upside.

QB3: Jarrett Guarantano joined the team last December and he is now poised to enter the summer as the third-string QB behind Wilson and Stidham.

At the time of this writing, Denver has not signed any undrafted free agent quarterbacks, but the team has invited rookie Judd Erickson and XFL QB Ben DiNucci to try out at rookie minicamp next week.

The biggest potential shakeup in the team’s QB room in the foreseeable future would be DiNucci impressing at rookie camp and taking Guarantano’s roster spot. Going into the summer, Wilson and Stidham are locked in as the top-two QBs on the depth chart.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Riley Moss eager to make plays in talented Broncos secondary Marvin Mims excited to team up with Broncos QB Russell Wilson Making sense of the Broncos' wide receiver situation The Russell Wilson trade is complete: View all 8 players the Seahawks got in trade Broncos inviting at least 16 players to tryout at rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire