Broncos’ updated practice squad going into Week 5

Jon Heath
·1 min read

After making a few roster moves this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated 17-player* practice squad going into their showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Broncos added wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to the practice squad earlier this week and promoted running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following those moves, here’s an updated look at the squad for Week 5.

Broncos 2023 Practice Squad

Position

Player

QB

Ben DiNucci

RB

Tyler Badie

WR

Tre’Quan Smith

WR

Michael Bandy

WR

Phillip Dorsett

WR

David Sills

TE

Lucas Krull

OL

Demontrey Jacobs

OL

Will Sherman

DL

Jordan Jackson

DL

P.J. Mustipher

DL

Tyler Lancaster

DL

Haggai Ndubuisi*

ILB

Ben Niemann

OLB

Marcus Haynes

CB

Art Green

DB

Devon Key

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the team a 17th player on the practice squad.

Players who spent time on last year’s practice squad who are now on the 53-man roster include offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerback JaQuan McMillian.

Sunday’s game against New York will kick off at 2:25 p.m. MT (TV map).

