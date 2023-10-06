Broncos’ updated practice squad going into Week 5
After making a few roster moves this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated 17-player* practice squad going into their showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Broncos added wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to the practice squad earlier this week and promoted running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Following those moves, here’s an updated look at the squad for Week 5.
Broncos 2023 Practice Squad
Position
Player
QB
Ben DiNucci
RB
Tyler Badie
WR
Tre’Quan Smith
WR
Michael Bandy
WR
Phillip Dorsett
WR
David Sills
TE
Lucas Krull
OL
Demontrey Jacobs
OL
Will Sherman
DL
Jordan Jackson
DL
P.J. Mustipher
DL
Tyler Lancaster
DL
Haggai Ndubuisi*
ILB
Ben Niemann
OLB
Marcus Haynes
CB
Art Green
DB
Devon Key
*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the team a 17th player on the practice squad.
Players who spent time on last year’s practice squad who are now on the 53-man roster include offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerback JaQuan McMillian.
Sunday’s game against New York will kick off at 2:25 p.m. MT (TV map).
