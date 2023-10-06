Broncos’ updated practice squad going into Week 5

After making a few roster moves this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated 17-player* practice squad going into their showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Broncos added wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to the practice squad earlier this week and promoted running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following those moves, here’s an updated look at the squad for Week 5.

Broncos 2023 Practice Squad

Position Player QB Ben DiNucci RB Tyler Badie WR Tre’Quan Smith WR Michael Bandy WR Phillip Dorsett WR David Sills TE Lucas Krull OL Demontrey Jacobs OL Will Sherman DL Jordan Jackson DL P.J. Mustipher DL Tyler Lancaster DL Haggai Ndubuisi* ILB Ben Niemann OLB Marcus Haynes CB Art Green DB Devon Key

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the team a 17th player on the practice squad.

Related: 10 notable players not signed to the practice squad

Players who spent time on last year’s practice squad who are now on the 53-man roster include offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerback JaQuan McMillian.

Sunday’s game against New York will kick off at 2:25 p.m. MT (TV map).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire