Broncos’ updated OLB depth chart after signing Frank Clark

After signing veteran pass rusher Frank Clark to a one-year contract, the Denver Broncos will have nine outside linebackers on the 90-man offseason roster: Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Clark, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Christopher Allen, Aaron Patrick, Marcus Haynes and Thomas Incoom.

Gregory and Browning are the team’s returning starters but both of them have battled injuries in recent seasons. Browning is currently sidelined this summer after undergoing knee surgery, but he is expected to be back in time for Week 1.

Clark will likely serve as the team’s No. 3 pass rusher, filling in as a starter whenever one of Gregory or Browning are unavailable. Behind them, the Broncos also have Cooper and Bonitto, a pair of promising rotational rushers.

Allen returns this year after missing his rookie season due to a foot injury and Patrick will aim to recover from a torn ACL in time for the season. Haynes and Incoom will be longshots to make the team.

Denver Broncos OLB Depth Chart

OLB1 Randy Gregory

Gregory is coming off a disappointing debut season in which he was available for just six games. He was productive in those contests, totaling seven quarterback hits and two sacks, but Gregory’s availability remains a concern. If he can stay on the field, Gregory will be the team’s top pass rusher in 2023.

OLB2 Baron Browning

Browning has also battled injuries, but not to the extent of Gregory. In 14 games (eight starts) last season, Browning totaled 12 QB hits and five sacks. He’ll aim to build on those totals this fall.

OLB3 Frank Clark

Barring injury to Gregory or Browning, Clark is not projected to step in as a Day 1 starter. He is a talented pass rusher, though, and adding him to the pass-rush rotation greatly improves Denver’s depth at the position.

OLB4 Jonathon Cooper

Cooper has quietly started 14 games over the last two seasons and while his production isn’t off the charts — 14 QB hits and 4.5 sacks — Cooper has been a pleasant surprise for a former seventh-round pick. His role on defense might decrease following Clark’s arrival, but Cooper should remain a key player on special teams.

OLB5 Nik Bonitto

As a former second-round pick, Bonitto will be expected to step up this year. Bonitto won’t climb the depth chart before impressing on the practice field, though. After totaling just 1.5 sacks as a rookie last season, Bonitto won’t be handed a top spot in the pass-rush rotation. He’ll have to earn it this summer.

Depth/ST: Christopher Allen and Aaron Patrick

After missing all of last season, Allen will aim to make the 53-man roster as a sleeper to watch this summer. Patrick is coming off a torn ACL, but if he can get healthy, he would be a strong candidate to once again serve as a key player on special teams.

Depth: Marcus Haynes and Thomas Incoom

Haynes and Incoom, both undrafted free agents, will likely be competing for spots on the practice squad this summer.

