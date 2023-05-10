Broncos’ updated OLB depth chart after the NFL draft

After not selecting a pass rusher in the 2023 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos’ outside linebacker depth chart only features a few additions since April.

Leading the way as the team’s starting edge defenders are Baron Browning and Randy Gregory, who will aim to stay healthy this season and live up to their potential. Behind them are Jonathon Cooper, a nine-game starter as an injury fill-in last year, and Nik Bonitto, who will look to take a step forward in 2023 after an underwhelming rookie season.

After those top four OLBs, things get a little interesting. Jake Martin has totaled 16 sacks in 74 games (16 starts) with four teams over the last five years. Unless he’s cut to save salary cap space ($3.25 million), Martin figures to be part of the pass-rush rotation in 2023.

Christopher Allen missed all of his rookie season in 2022 on injured reserve with a foot injury, but he was one of the team’s top undrafted free agent signings last year and could be a sleeper to watch for this summer.

Aaron Patrick was a key special teams player for Denver before he tore his ACL last year. If he fully recovers from that knee injury, he should have a decent chance to make the team once again as an ST contributor.

Thomas Incoom and Marcus Haynes are among the team’s UDFA signings this year. They will likely be competing for spots on the practice squad.

The Broncos carried six OLBs on their initial 53-man roster in 2022.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos signing center Alex Forsyth to 4-year rookie contract 2 Broncos make list of top free agents still available Broncos' updated ILB depth chart following the NFL draft DeMarcus Ware to sing national anthem before NFL Hall of Fame Game Demaryius Thomas elected to Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire