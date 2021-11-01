Broncos’ updated linebacker depth chart after Von Miller trade

After agreeing to trade star outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Denver Broncos’ linebacker room will looking very different going forward.

Denver now has different starters at all four linebacker spots than they had on the field in Week 1. Here’s a look at the team’s updated (unofficial) depth chart going into Week 9.

OLB ILB ILB OLB Jonathon Cooper Baron Browning Kenny Young Malik Reed Stephen Weatherly Justin Strnad Jonas Griffith Aaron Patrick

Reed has been filling in for Bradley Chubb, who’s on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Chubb seems to be on track to return after the team’s Week 11 bye.

Cooper is starting in the place of Miller, but he will likely losing his spot in the base defense after Chubb returns from his injury.

Strnad was benched in Week 8 and replaced by the rookie Browning, who’s now starting in the place of an injured Alexander Johnson.

Young, who was just acquired in a trade with the Rams last week, is now starting in the place of an injured Josey Jewell.

Weatherly, Griffith, Patrick and Strnad will provide depth.

