Broncos’ updated ILB depth chart following the NFL draft

There are no surprises on the Denver Broncos’ projected inside linebacker depth chart following the 2023 NFL draft.

Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are both returning as projected starters, and the team has quality depth behind them. Drew Sanders joins the club as a third-round pick out of Arkansas and while he projects as a future starter, he seems unlikely to start over Jewell or Singleton in Week 1.

Jonas Griffith is also back after starting eight games as an injury fill-in last year. Having Sanders and Griffith, arguably two starting-caliber LBs, available as backups is great for the team’s depth.

Last year, Denver carried four inside linebackers on its initial 53-man roster. If that’s the plan again this year, Justin Strnad, Ray Wilborn and undrafted rookie Seth Benson would be the odd men out. They could all be candidates for the practice squad, though.

The Broncos will set a 53-man roster in late August.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire