Broncos’ updated coach interview schedule

The Denver Broncos have completed five head coach interviews so far and by Wednesday evening, the team will have completed two more.

By Saturday night, Denver will have interviewed all 10 candidates being considered for the job. Here’s an updated look at the team’s head coach interview schedule.

Quinn is considered the favorite, presumably because of his experience working with Broncos general manager George Paton in the past. Quinn is also the only candidate on Denver’s list that has head coach experience.

After wrapping up their interviews this weekend, the Broncos could announce a new coach as early as next week. Denver is seeking a new coach after firing Vic Fangio at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

