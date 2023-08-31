Broncos’ updated 53-man roster after Thursday’s roster moves

The Denver Broncos set an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but after six transactions on Thursday, that roster has already seen a few changes.

Here’s an updated look at the team’s 53-man as of Thursday morning.

Number

Position

Player

3

QB

Russell Wilson

4

QB

Jarrett Stidham

33

RB

Javonte Williams

25

RB

Samaje Perine

38

RB

Jaleel McLaughlin

20

FB/TE

Michael Burton

82

TE

Adam Trautman

80

TE

Greg Dulcich

84

TE

Chris Manhertz

45

TE/FB

Nate Adkins 

10

WR

Jerry Jeudy

14

WR

Courtland Sutton 

83

WR

Marvin Mims 

89

WR

Brandon Johnson

77

OL

Quinn Meinerz

74

OL

Ben Powers

79

OL

Lloyd Cushenberry

69

OT

Mike McGlinchey

72

OT

Garrett Bolles

73

OT

Cam Fleming

75

OL

Quinn Bailey

60

OL

Luke Wattenberg 

76

OL

Alex Forsyth 

99

DL

Zach Allen

98

DL

Mike Purcell

91

DL

Matt Henningsen

93

DL

D.J. Jones

92

DE

Jonathan Harris

95

DL

Elijah Garcia

5

OLB

Randy Gregory

0

OLB

Jonathon Cooper

55

OLB

Frank Clark

42

OLB

Nik Bonitto

59

OLB

Thomas Incoom

47

ILB

Josey Jewell

49

ILB

Alex Singleton

41

ILB

Drew Sanders

40

ILB

Justin Strnad

2

CB

Pat Surtain

27

CB

Damarri Mathis

36

CB

Fabian Moreau

35

CB

Ja’Quan McMillian

21

CB

Essang Bassey

37

CB

Riley Moss

23

CB

Tremon Smith

31

DB

Justin Simmons

30

DB

Caden Sterns

22

DB

Kareem Jackson

22

DB

Delarrin Turner-Yell

34

DB

JL Skinner 

TBD

K

Wil Lutz

19

P

Riley Dixon

48

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

The Broncos are also building a 17-player practice squad. We are tracking the team’s practice squad signings on this page.

