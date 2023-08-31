Broncos’ updated 53-man roster after Thursday’s roster moves
The Denver Broncos set an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but after six transactions on Thursday, that roster has already seen a few changes.
Here’s an updated look at the team’s 53-man as of Thursday morning.
Number
Position
Player
3
QB
4
QB
33
RB
25
RB
38
RB
Jaleel McLaughlin
20
FB/TE
82
TE
80
TE
84
TE
45
TE/FB
Nate Adkins
10
WR
14
WR
83
WR
Marvin Mims
89
WR
Brandon Johnson
77
OL
74
OL
Ben Powers
79
OL
69
OT
72
OT
Garrett Bolles
73
OT
Cam Fleming
75
OL
60
OL
76
OL
Alex Forsyth
99
DL
98
DL
91
DL
93
DL
D.J. Jones
92
DE
Jonathan Harris
95
DL
5
OLB
0
OLB
55
OLB
42
OLB
59
OLB
47
ILB
49
ILB
41
ILB
40
ILB
2
CB
Pat Surtain
27
CB
36
CB
35
CB
Ja’Quan McMillian
21
CB
37
CB
23
CB
31
DB
30
DB
22
DB
22
DB
34
DB
TBD
K
19
P
48
LS
The Broncos are also building a 17-player practice squad. We are tracking the team’s practice squad signings on this page.