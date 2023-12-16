Broncos’ updated 53-man roster and depth chart for Lions game

The Denver Broncos have set their 53-man roster for a big Week 15 showdown with the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at Denver’s active roster for the AFC vs. NFC clash.

View the team’s updated depth chart below.

Offense

Position Player Player Player Player QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Jaleel McLaughlin Dwayne Washington FB Michael Burton TE Adam Trautman Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins Lucas Krull WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims WR Courtland Sutton Lil’Jordan Humphrey Brandon Johnson LT Garrett Bolles Cam Fleming LG Ben Powers Quinn Bailey C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming

Defense

Position Player Player Player DE Zach Allen Elijah Garcia NT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell DE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen OLB Baron Browning Nik Bonitto Thomas Incoom OLB Jonathon Cooper ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad ILB Alex Singleton Drew Sanders CB Pat Surtain Ja’Quan McMillian Tremon Smith CB Fabian Moreau Damarri Mathis Riley Moss FS Justin Simmons JL Skinner SS P.J. Locke Delarrin Turner-Yell

Special teams

Position Player Player Player K Wil Lutz P Riley Dixon LS Mitchell Fraboni PR Marvin Mims Tremon Smith KR Marvin Mims Jaleel McLaughlin

Saturday’s game will be nationally televised on NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free). Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. MT.

