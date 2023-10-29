Advertisement

Broncos’ updated 53-man roster and depth chart for Chiefs game

Jon Heath
·2 min read

After making several transactions earlier this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the team’s 53-man roster for Week 8 below.

Number

Position

Player

3

QB

Russell Wilson

4

QB

Jarrett Stidham

33

RB

Javonte Williams

25

RB

Samaje Perine

38

RB

Jaleel McLaughlin

39

RB

Dwayne Washington

20

FB/TE

Michael Burton

82

TE

Adam Trautman

84

TE

Chris Manhertz

45

TE/FB

Nate Adkins 

10

WR

Jerry Jeudy

14

WR

Courtland Sutton 

83

WR

Marvin Mims 

81

WR

Tre’Quan Smith

17

WR

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

77

OL

Quinn Meinerz

74

OL

Ben Powers

79

OL

Lloyd Cushenberry

69

OT

Mike McGlinchey

72

OT

Garrett Bolles

73

OT

Cam Fleming

75

OL

Quinn Bailey

60

OL

Luke Wattenberg 

76

OL

Alex Forsyth 

99

DL

Zach Allen

98

DL

Mike Purcell

91

DL

Matt Henningsen

93

DL

D.J. Jones

92

DE

Jonathan Harris

95

DL

Elijah Garcia

96

DL

Tyler Lancaster

56

OLB

Baron Browning 

51

OLB

Ronnie Perkins

0

OLB

Jonathon Cooper

42

OLB

Nik Bonitto

59

OLB

Thomas Incoom

47

ILB

Josey Jewell

49

ILB

Alex Singleton

41

ILB

Drew Sanders

40

ILB

Justin Strnad

2

CB

Pat Surtain

27

CB

Damarri Mathis

36

CB

Fabian Moreau

35

CB

Ja’Quan McMillian

37

CB

Riley Moss

23

CB

Tremon Smith

31

DB

Justin Simmons

6

DB

P.J. Locke 

22

DB

Delarrin Turner-Yell

34

DB

JL Skinner 

16

K

Wil Lutz

19

P

Riley Dixon

48

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

View the team’s updated depth chart below.

Offense

Position

Player

Player

Player

Player

QB

Russell Wilson

Jarrett Stidham

RB

Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine

Jaleel McLaughlin

Dwayne Washington

FB

Michael Burton

TE

Adam Trautman

Chris Manhertz

Nate Adkins

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Marvin Mims

WR

Courtland Sutton

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Tre’Quan Smith

LT

Garrett Bolles

Cam Fleming

LG

Ben Powers

Quinn Bailey

C

Lloyd Cushenberry

Luke Wattenberg

Alex Forsyth

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Quinn Bailey

RT

Mike McGlinchey

Cam Fleming

 

Defense

Position

Player

Player

Player

DE

Zach Allen

Elijah Garcia

NT

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

Tyler Lancaster

DE

Jonathan Harris

Matt Henningsen

OLB

Baron Browning

Nik Bonitto

Thomas Incoom

OLB

Jonathon Cooper

Ronnie Perkins

ILB

Josey Jewell

Justin Strnad

ILB

Alex Singleton

Drew Sanders

CB

Pat Surtain

Ja’Quan McMillian

Fabian Moreau

CB

Damarri Mathis

Riley Moss

Tremon Smith

FS

Justin Simmons

P.J. Locke

SS

Delarrin Turner-Yell

JL Skinner

 

Special teams

Position

Player

Player

Player

K

Wil Lutz

P

Riley Dixon

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

PR

Marvin Mims

Tremon Smith

KR

Marvin Mims

Jaleel McLaughlin

 

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire