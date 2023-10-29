Broncos’ updated 53-man roster and depth chart for Chiefs game

After making several transactions earlier this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the team’s 53-man roster for Week 8 below.

View the team’s updated depth chart below.

Offense

Position Player Player Player Player QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Jaleel McLaughlin Dwayne Washington FB Michael Burton TE Adam Trautman Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims WR Courtland Sutton Lil’Jordan Humphrey Tre’Quan Smith LT Garrett Bolles Cam Fleming LG Ben Powers Quinn Bailey C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming

Defense

Position Player Player Player DE Zach Allen Elijah Garcia NT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell Tyler Lancaster DE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen OLB Baron Browning Nik Bonitto Thomas Incoom OLB Jonathon Cooper Ronnie Perkins ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad ILB Alex Singleton Drew Sanders CB Pat Surtain Ja’Quan McMillian Fabian Moreau CB Damarri Mathis Riley Moss Tremon Smith FS Justin Simmons P.J. Locke SS Delarrin Turner-Yell JL Skinner

Special teams

Position Player Player Player K Wil Lutz P Riley Dixon LS Mitchell Fraboni PR Marvin Mims Tremon Smith KR Marvin Mims Jaleel McLaughlin

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire