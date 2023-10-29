Broncos’ updated 53-man roster and depth chart for Chiefs game
After making several transactions earlier this week, the Denver Broncos have an updated roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out the team’s 53-man roster for Week 8 below.
Number
Position
Player
3
QB
4
QB
33
RB
25
RB
38
RB
39
RB
Dwayne Washington
39
RB
Dwayne Washington
20
FB/TE
82
TE
84
TE
45
TE/FB
10
WR
14
WR
83
WR
Marvin Mims
81
WR
Tre’Quan Smith
17
WR
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
77
OL
74
OL
Ben Powers
79
OL
69
OT
72
OT
Garrett Bolles
73
OT
Cam Fleming
75
OL
60
OL
76
OL
Alex Forsyth
99
DL
98
DL
91
DL
93
DL
D.J. Jones
92
DE
Jonathan Harris
95
DL
96
DL
Tyler Lancaster
56
OLB
51
OLB
0
OLB
42
OLB
59
OLB
47
ILB
49
ILB
41
ILB
40
ILB
2
CB
Pat Surtain
27
CB
36
CB
35
CB
Ja’Quan McMillian
37
CB
23
CB
31
DB
6
DB
22
DB
34
DB
16
K
19
P
48
LS
View the team’s updated depth chart below.
Offense
Position
Player
Player
Player
Player
QB
Russell Wilson
Jarrett Stidham
RB
Javonte Williams
Samaje Perine
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dwayne Washington
FB
Michael Burton
TE
Adam Trautman
Chris Manhertz
Nate Adkins
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Marvin Mims
WR
Courtland Sutton
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Tre’Quan Smith
LT
Garrett Bolles
Cam Fleming
LG
Ben Powers
Quinn Bailey
C
Lloyd Cushenberry
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Bailey
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Cam Fleming
Defense
Position
Player
Player
Player
DE
Zach Allen
Elijah Garcia
NT
D.J. Jones
Mike Purcell
Tyler Lancaster
DE
Jonathan Harris
Matt Henningsen
OLB
Baron Browning
Nik Bonitto
Thomas Incoom
OLB
Jonathon Cooper
Ronnie Perkins
ILB
Josey Jewell
Justin Strnad
ILB
Alex Singleton
Drew Sanders
CB
Pat Surtain
Ja’Quan McMillian
Fabian Moreau
CB
Damarri Mathis
Riley Moss
Tremon Smith
FS
Justin Simmons
P.J. Locke
SS
Delarrin Turner-Yell
JL Skinner
Special teams
Position
Player
Player
Player
K
Wil Lutz
P
Riley Dixon
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
PR
Marvin Mims
Tremon Smith
KR
Marvin Mims
Jaleel McLaughlin
Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).